Adele Stuns With Rich Paul On Date Night With Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko

CLIP10/17/22

Adele is serving up a major look on her latest date night with boyfriend Rich Paul. The Grammy winner and her beau enjoyed a night out with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart at an event for watch brand Audemars Piguet on Sunday. The 43-year-old comedian shared photos from the night on his Instagram—including a snap of the four of them. In the pic, Adele wraps her arm around Paul as she rocks a fitted black turtleneck dress and black clutch. The “Easy On Me” singer styled her look with sleek straight hair and her signature cat eye.

