Hello from the NBA finals, it’s Adele! The music superstar had a blast at Game 5 in Arizona on Saturday night, making a rare courtside appearance for the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Adele was pictured smiling and laughing next to LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. The pair’s friendly vibe sparked dating rumors on social media but neither of them has commented publicly on the nature of their relationship.

