Adele is enjoying some quality time with her man! The "Easy On Me" singer sat courtside with her sports agent beau, Rich Paul on Tuesday. The pair watched on as the L.A. Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors and Adele looked chic in a brown leather jumpsuit with a matching Louis Vuitton jacket. The duo recently went Instagram official with their relationship after fans spotted them together at another basketball game earlier this year.

