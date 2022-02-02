Also available on the nbc app

Adele is setting fire to those Rich Paul breakup rumors. The 33-year-old Grammy winner cleared up speculation that her and the 40-year-old sports agent called it quits with a cheeky Instagram post on Tuesday. "Oh, and Rich sends his love," she captioned the post in part alongside a picture of her smiling while playing cards. The two began dating in the spring of 2021 and they went Instagram official in September.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution