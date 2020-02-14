Also available on the NBC app

Adele has been keeping out of the public eye for a while, but she was recently spotted in Los Angeles on her way home from a workout! The "Hello" singer was sleek and chic in an all-black activewear set, paired with a bucket hat to protect her from the sun. Her recent health transformation has generated lots of buzz online, and it could inspire her to switch up her style! Fashion expert Melissa Chataigne joins Access Hollywood to break down Adele's top looks from years past, and she predicts how the songstress' style could evolve as she embraces this new chapter.

