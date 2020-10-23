Also available on the nbc app

Hello from the valley girl side of Adele! The singer, who is set to make her big hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live," gave fans a sneak peek at her funny side in the newest promo for the hit NBC show. The "Hello" singer, who looked truly amazing rocking a velvet jumpsuit in the video, appeared alongside cast member Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R. The trio of ladies had a silly moment debating which "her" was performing, before the British native showed off an American accent in the teaser.

