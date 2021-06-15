Main Content

Adele Shares Rare Message On Anniversary Of Grenfell Tower Fire: ‘I Love You’

Adele made a rare appearance on the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The Grammy winner appeared in a video with Grenfell United to share a message with survivors of the fire. “Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions. Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves,” she said.

