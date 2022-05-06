Why Sophie Turner Turned Down Kendall Jenner's 2022 Met Gala After Party Invite
CLIP 05/07/22
Main Content
Adele is loving her current chapter of life! The "Easy on Me" songstress turned thirty four on Thursday, and she marked the milestone by sharing a joyful message on Instagram. She told fans that things are just getting better for her, writing in part, "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I've never been happier!"