Also available on the nbc app

Adele is loving her current chapter of life! The "Easy on Me" songstress turned thirty four on Thursday, and she marked the milestone by sharing a joyful message on Instagram. She told fans that things are just getting better for her, writing in part, "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I've never been happier!"

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution