Adele is loving her current chapter of life! The "Easy on Me" songstress turned thirty four on Thursday, and she marked the milestone by sharing a joyful message on Instagram. She told fans that things are just getting better for her, writing in part, "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I've never been happier!"

