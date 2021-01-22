Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex Simon Konecki Nearly 2 Years After Split

CLIP01/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Adele and her estranged husband Simon Konecki have reportedly reached an agreement on their divorce settlement, almost two years after their split, according to multiple published reports. The former couple reportedly filed a judgment packet in Los Angeles court on Friday, January 22. The singer and her ex Simon will be officially divorced when the judge signs off on the agreement. The “Make You Feel My Love” songstress and Simon announced their breakup in April 2019 after seven years together. The former couple share 8-year-old son Angelo together.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, adele, Simon Konecki, entertainment news, celebrity
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.