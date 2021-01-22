Also available on the nbc app

Adele and her estranged husband Simon Konecki have reportedly reached an agreement on their divorce settlement, almost two years after their split, according to multiple published reports. The former couple reportedly filed a judgment packet in Los Angeles court on Friday, January 22. The singer and her ex Simon will be officially divorced when the judge signs off on the agreement. The “Make You Feel My Love” songstress and Simon announced their breakup in April 2019 after seven years together. The former couple share 8-year-old son Angelo together.

