Adele & James Corden Cry Together & Reflect On Their Friendship In Emotional Final 'Carpool Karaoke'

CLIP04/24/23

Adele and James Corden are saying goodbye on a bittersweet note. The music superstar joined James for the final edition of his smash "Carpool Karaoke" segment this week as he prepares to exit "The Late Late Show." The pair enjoyed belting some of Adele's biggest hits during their drive, of course, but they also got emotional when reflecting upon their years-long friendship and how they've helped each other during difficult times in their lives. Adele noted how James and his wife, Julia Carey, were there for her and son Angelo as she recovered from divorcing husband Simon Konecki, and James also got teary as he thanked his famous pal for supporting him during an overwhelming personal challenge.

