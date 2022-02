Also available on the nbc app

Adele and Rich Paul are getting cozy on date night! The "Easy On Me" singer and her sports agent beau sat courtside for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday. The pair looked so in love as Rich sat with his arm around his lady and she leaned into his shoulder. This is the first public outing for the 33-year-old and Rich after the pair sparked engagement rumors earlier this month.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution