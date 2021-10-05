Hello from the other side - because Adele is finally back! The music icon took to social media to announce what looks to be her first single from her next album called "Easy on Me," which is set to drop on Oct. 15. In a black-and-white teaser for Adele's new music, fans get to hear a few seconds of a piano ballad as the 33-year-old singer is seen driving down a country road while pieces of sheet music fly out the window.

