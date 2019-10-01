Adele Fans Are Going Crazy Over Her Rumored Romance With Skepta

Also available on the NBC app

"Rumour has it" Adele has said "Hello" to a new man! Two weeks after filing for divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki, The Sun reports the Grammy winner is dating British rapper Skepta. A source revealed, "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both of their relationships split up. They a close bond and there's definitely a special connection. They're spending more and more time together." While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are already going crazy over the potential love match!

