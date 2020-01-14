Also available on the NBC app

Nineteen-year-old Lexi Larson got the surprise of her life when she ran into both Harry Styles and Adele on her family vacation in the Caribbean! The teen told All Access all about the encounter and said she barely recognized the "Hello" singer, who recently underwent a major physical transformation. "[Adele] said, 'Oh, don't worry about it. It's OK, I've lost like about 100 pounds,'" she said. Lexi also revealed that Adele told her to "expect new music soon."

