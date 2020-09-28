Also available on the nbc app

We would love to be a fly on the wall of this epic friendship! Adele shared a belated tribute to pal Nicole Richie on Instagram to mark the fashion designer's 39th birthday. The post included fun snaps from their time together over the years, as well as a hilarious video of Nicole pulling off a startling surprise on the Grammy-winning singer! "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie," Adele wrote. "I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery!"

