Hello! Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are Instagram official. The music icon and her sports agent beau confirmed their romance with a glam party pic over the weekend, snuggling up for the black-and-white photo booth pic in stunning evening wear. Adele, 33, and Rich, 39, first sparked romance reports in July when they attended Game 5 of the NBA finals in Arizona, sitting courtside while laughing and cheering together.

