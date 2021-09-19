Main Content

Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Go Instagram Official In Glam Party Photo

Hello! Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are Instagram official. The music icon and her sports agent beau confirmed their romance with a glam party pic over the weekend, snuggling up for the black-and-white photo booth pic in stunning evening wear. Adele, 33, and Rich, 39, first sparked romance reports in July when they attended Game 5 of the NBA finals in Arizona, sitting courtside while laughing and cheering together.

