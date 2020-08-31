Also available on the nbc app

Adele has caused quite a stir on social media. The Grammy winner is being accused of cultural appropriation after posting a picture of herself on Instagram wearing Bantu knots with a Jamaican flag bikini top and tie-dye leggings. "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she posted, referring to the annual celebration in London honoring Caribbean culture and interracial tolerance. The "Hello" singer quickly faced backlash online for the tribute with many criticizing her decision to rock the traditional African hairstyle. Other users shared a laugh at her expense — even remixing her hit songs with reggae and dancehall beats!

