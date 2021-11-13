Also available on the nbc app

With a multi-movie Netflix deal, a beauty line, a music career and now her own fragrance, Addison Rae's empire is only growing! Access Hollywood exclusively joined the star at a photo shoot for AF by Addison Rae. While there, she opened up about how she navigates social media negativity and reflected on her skin-baring look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year: "I think it was kind of just me being like, 'You know what, I'm gonna own my body.'" Addison's AF Collection is out now.

