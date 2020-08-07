Also available on the NBC app

Cha-ching! Addison Rae Easterling has topped Forbes' debut list of highest-paid TikTok stars, raking in an estimated $5 million within a year thanks to the social media platform. The teen's charisma and choreographed dance videos skyrocketed her to popularity on the app in fall 2019 — shortly after she started her first semester at Louisiana State University. By December, she left school and moved to Los Angeles to become a full-time influencer, even catching the attention of Kourtney Kardashian! Meanwhile, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Loren Gray and Josh Richards rounded out the top five!

