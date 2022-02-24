Main Content

Adam Scott Reveals That The 'Parks And Rec' Cast Has An Active Group Text: 'It's A Tight Group'

CLIP02/24/22

"Treat yo self" to this information! Adam Scott joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to discuss his new show "Severance" and how close his "Parks and Recreation" castmates really are. Adam said, "We all keep in touch, actually. We have a text chain going... We're adding to it yesterday, actually. Everybody's in pretty close contact. It's a tight group." You can watch Adam in "Severance" streaming right now on Apple TV Plus.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: adam scott, parks and recreation, Severance, cast, text, group chat
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.