"Treat yo self" to this information! Adam Scott joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to discuss his new show "Severance" and how close his "Parks and Recreation" castmates really are. Adam said, "We all keep in touch, actually. We have a text chain going... We're adding to it yesterday, actually. Everybody's in pretty close contact. It's a tight group." You can watch Adam in "Severance" streaming right now on Apple TV Plus.

