Sunny Sandler is keeping her father in check! Adam Sandler’s 11-year-old daughter Sunny crashed her dad’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday and shared a funny story about she helped the “Uncut Gems” star get ready for the interview. The father-daughter duo joked around on camera before Sunny pointed out that her father was still bleeding from an attempted shave earlier in the day.

