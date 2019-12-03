Adam Sandler Says Idina Menzel Sang To His Kids Over The Phone On 'Uncut Gems' Set: 'I Love That Girl'

Also available on the NBC app

Adam Sandler has nothing but love for Idina Menzel! At the 2019 Gotham Awards, the comedy legend gushed over his "Uncut Gems" co-star and revealed the special way she connected with his 13-year-old and 11-year-old daughters on set. "She was locked in and just a very, very good person – and wasn't afraid to talk to my kids and sing on the phone on occasion. I love that girl," he told Access Hollywood. Adam also talked about the important role his wife and daughters play in helping him get ready for the red carpet. "Uncut Gems" hits theaters on Dec. 13.

