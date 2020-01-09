Adam Sandler Raves Over 'Amazing' Jennifer Aniston After Their Massive 'Murder Mystery' Success

Also available on the NBC app

Adam Sandler may be getting raves for his dramatic role in "Uncut Gems," but he's not straying far from his comedy roots. The superstar tells Access Hollywood at the National Board of Review Gala why he couldn't resist the chance to take on a grittier role, and why he wasn't nervous to watch the acclaimed film with pals like Chris Rock and Ben Stiller. Adam also praises the "amazing" Jennifer Aniston in light of their Netflix movie "Murder Mystery" being named the streaming network's most popular title of 2019. And, the actor reveals why one "Uncut Gems" character's name had to be changed because it matched his daughter's.

