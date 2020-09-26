Also available on the nbc app

Adam Sandler has no shortage of famous friends! The "Hubie Halloween" star tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about teaming back up with longtime pals and collaborators Kevin James, Julie Bowen and more for the upcoming Netflix film, out Oct. 7, and what makes their new project the perfect movie for fall. And, Adam recalls meeting Drew Barrymore ahead of "The Wedding Singer" and shares what makes their connection so special.

