Adam Sandler Helps Raise $15K In Honor Of Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce

Gone, but not forgotten. Adam Sandler is giving back in honor of his late on-screen son, Cameron Boyce. Days after the Disney Channel star's tragic death, Adam encouraged fans to donate to The Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization for which Cameron was a vocal advocate. Adam's message clearly got across, as Thirst Project CEO and co-founder Seth Maxwell reportedly said the efforts generated a big boost in donations since Cameron's passing.

