Adam Sandler Dishes On Kissing Jennifer Aniston Onscreen & His Wife Jackie Has Best Reaction

CLIP06/01/22
Adam Sandler knew he wanted Queen Latifah to be in "Hustle" from the start. "It's definitely the one I've wanted for a long time. She's denied me many years but ultimately here we are," he told Access Hollywood at the film's premiere. He also set the rumor straight on how he met his wife, Jackie, revealing they met at a park not on set. "We had the love at first sight thing," he said. "I locked in on her." The 55-year-old actor also dished on kissing Jennifer Aniston for his upcoming film as his wife yells "kiss her harder." "Hustle" will be available June 8 on Netflix.

Tags: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, hustle, Quen Latifah
