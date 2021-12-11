Main Content

Adam Rodriguez Reveals If He Thinks Mario Lopez Could Win 'Finding Magic Mike'

Things are heating up on Access Daily! Adam Rodriguez joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about his new projects, which include a new show involving male dancers called "Finding Magic Mike." When asked if he thinks Mario could win the competition, Adam said, "I have no doubt. I put my money on Mario any day." Watch Adam in "A Christmas Proposal" Sunday night on CBS and "Finding Magic Mike" premieres on HBO Max on Dec. 16.

Tags: adam rodriguez, Mario Lopez, Finding Magic Mike, A Christmas Proposal
