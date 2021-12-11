Bob Saget Remembered By Kelly Rizzo, John Mayer And More 1 Year After Sudden Death
Things are heating up on Access Daily! Adam Rodriguez joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about his new projects, which include a new show involving male dancers called "Finding Magic Mike." When asked if he thinks Mario could win the competition, Adam said, "I have no doubt. I put my money on Mario any day." Watch Adam in "A Christmas Proposal" Sunday night on CBS and "Finding Magic Mike" premieres on HBO Max on Dec. 16.