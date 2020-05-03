Also available on the nbc app

Actor Adam Rodriguez welcomed his third baby Bridgemont Bernard Rodriguez with wife Grace Gail on March 16th. The “Criminal Minds” actor joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily which is currently filming remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adam explained what it was like welcoming his baby boy at home right before the stay at home order began in Los Angeles. “We’re in the bath, I got to deliver him which was amazing. What an incredible experience,” he gushed. “This time I got to catch him.” Adam stars in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” on Showtime.

Appearing: