Adam Rippon joins Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for Access Daily which is shooting the show remotely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic figure skater divulged how he’s passing the time in quarantine, but you won’t find him jumping on the TIkTok dance trend. “I tried to do a lot of the TikTok dances and it’s not for me. I feel like I need professional help,” Adam explained. He reacted to the 2020 Summer Olympics being postponed to 2021.

