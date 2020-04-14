Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Adam Rippon Won’t Dance On TikTok: 'I Need Professional Help'

CLIP04/14/20
Also available on the nbc app

Adam Rippon joins Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for Access Daily which is shooting the show remotely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic figure skater divulged how he’s passing the time in quarantine, but you won’t find him jumping on the TIkTok dance trend. “I tried to do a lot of the TikTok dances and it’s not for me. I feel like I need professional help,” Adam explained. He reacted to the 2020 Summer Olympics being postponed to 2021.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, access show, Hollywood, access daily, ad, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, adam rippon, adam rippon 2020, adam rippon interview
S2020 E06 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.