Adam Rippon Engaged To Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

CLIP02/10/21

Adam Rippon is engaged to boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala. The 31-year-old revealed he got engaged to his longtime love JP back in December 2020 when he visited him in his home country of Finland after spending months apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Olympic figure skater shared the exciting news on his Instagram, writing, “So, in between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. “duh!” We got engaged.”

