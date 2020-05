Also available on the NBC app

Adam Rippon is not only beautiful on the outside, but on the inside too! The former Olympic figure skater opens up to Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about his new memoir "Beautiful on the Outside." The star shares that the new book details his underdog journey to his outrageous success in a hilarious and honest way. Adam also reveals why his book is like a "love letter" to his mom.

