Love is in the air! Adam Rippon swoons over new fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala to Kit Hoover and Scott Evans in his latest interview on Access Daily saying, “Honestly I feel like I kind of knew he was the one when we first like met.” The Olympic figure skater also showed love to Jojo Siwa after she came out as being part of the LGBTQ community. “Her brand is so kid friendly and kid-centric and her being able to share who she is unabashedly and not changing anything about herself it’s so amazing to see. It’s going to help a lot of kids,” he gushed. Adding, “It’s everything I hoped.”

