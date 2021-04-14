Main Content

Vine Star Adam Perkins has passed away at the age of 24. The social media influencer’s twin brother Patrick confirmed the sad news on Instagram writing in part, “My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21.” Perkins’ cause of death has not been made public at this time. Perkins rose to fame in 2015 when he posted a video on now-defunct social media platform Vine, where he said “Welcome to Chili’s” which went viral at the time.

