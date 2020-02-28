Also available on the NBC app

Adam Pally has hilarious memories about starring opposite Meghan Markle in "The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down." The "Indebted" actor reminisced about playing the now-Duchess of Sussex's love interest in the 2010 movie when he joined hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily. "She was very sweet and talented," he recalled, joking, "I think it was disappointing for her when she showed up and found out that I was her love interest and not the other male lead Max Greenfield." Adam also chatted about the challenges of raising kids in the Big Apple and his new sitcom with Fran Drescher and Steven Weber. "Indebted" airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

