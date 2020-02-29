Also available on the NBC app

Adam Levine is clearing the air about Maroon 5's widely criticized set at a prestigious music festival in Chile. The superstar apologized to fans for what he called "unprofessional" behavior on his part following the band's appearance at Vina del Mar. The performance quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, with many sharing their disapproval over what they considered a lackluster effort and execution. Adam took to his Instagram story on Friday with a lengthy message, starting off with gratitude for the opportunity to join this year's lineup before explaining how his struggle with sound glitches ultimately got the best of him.

