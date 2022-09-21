Main Content

Adam Levine Admitted To Cheating In The Past In Resurfaced Interview From 2009

After Adam Levine shut down cheating allegations in his current relationship with Behati Prinsloo, a throwback interview with the Maroon 5 frontman resurfaced, in which he admitted to being unfaithful in the past. "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it," he told Cosmopolitan back in 2009.

