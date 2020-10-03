Also available on the nbc app

Adam Lambert has been touring with Queen as their frontman for years, and now, they've released their first live album, "Queen + Adam Lambert: Live Around the World." "We were kind of talking and emailing back and forth, and we thought, 'Let's do something for the fans,'" Adam said of their decision to release their concert recordings in the new LP. The "American Idol" runner-up also talked about recreating Queen's Live Aid set for charity and what items in his closet he doesn't want to part with. "Queen + Adam Lambert: Live Around The World" is available now.

Available until 01/02/21

Appearing: