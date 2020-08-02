Also available on the nbc app

Adam Devine has a new short-form show on Quibi called "Bad Ideas with Adam Devine." Just like the title of the show suggests, the "Workaholics" alum is quenching his thirst for adventure one bad idea at a time! He's bringing his celebrity friends along with him, including Rebel Wilson. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall talks to Adam about how he got Rebel to join in the fun and reacts to Zac Efron's "Down to Earth" dad bod.

