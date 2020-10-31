Also available on the nbc app

Adam Brody is loving life as a father of two! While chatting with Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, "The Kid Detective" star said his and wife Leighton Meester's daughter Arlo is "really good" with her newborn brother, who their family welcomed earlier this year. "She's very, very sweet with him. We're happy about that – I've seen it go the other way," he joked. "There's also kind of a nice spread. She just turned five before he was born, and we did that a little bit on purpose, just to give ourselves a little bit of a break. … Hopefully they're still close enough in age that they'll be great friends their whole life." Adam also discussed his role in "The Kid Detective" and reminisced about his time on "Gilmore Girls" and "The O.C." "The Kid Detective" is out now in theaters.

