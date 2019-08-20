Actress Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry's Attention Lands Role On His Show 'Sistas'

Also available on the NBC app

Her elaborate pitch paid off! Months after buying a billboard to attract the attention of Tyler Perry, actress Racquel Bailey has nabbed a role as a police officer in the director's upcoming BET series, "Sistas." Racquel's casting came as a big surprise, considering her stunt initially didn't go as planned; at the time, Tyler responded on social media, "This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!!" Racquel tells Access Hollywood she initially saw Tyler's reaction as "discouraging," but ultimately took his advice to heart and earned her role through a lengthy audition process.

