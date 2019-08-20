Access
WEEKDAYS

Actress Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry's Attention Lands Role On His Show 'Sistas'

CLIP08/20/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Her elaborate pitch paid off! Months after buying a billboard to attract the attention of Tyler Perry, actress Racquel Bailey has nabbed a role as a police officer in the director's upcoming BET series, "Sistas." Racquel's casting came as a big surprise, considering her stunt initially didn't go as planned; at the time, Tyler responded on social media, "This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!!" Racquel tells Access Hollywood she initially saw Tyler's reaction as "discouraging," but ultimately took his advice to heart and earned her role through a lengthy audition process.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, tv, tyler perry, racquel bailey, sistas, bet
S20191 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Ariana Grande Gears Up For Manchester Return After Emotionally-Charged Last 2 Years
CLIP 08/22/19
How Jada Pinkett Smith Helped Pal Cesar Millan Learn English As An Undocumented Immigrant
CLIP 08/22/19
'Bachelorette' Alum Robby Hayes Slams Claim That He Made Sex Tape With Lindsie Chrisley
CLIP 08/22/19
Shawn Mendes Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Old Posts: 'That's Not My Personality'
CLIP 08/22/19
Taylor Swift Will Re-Record Five Albums In 2020: 'Artists Deserve To Own Their Own Work'
CLIP 08/22/19
Is Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo Inspired By Love Interest Kaitlynn Carter?
CLIP 08/22/19
Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Super Impressive Workout Moves
CLIP 08/22/19
Prince William And Kate Middleton Take Commercial Flight With Kids Amid Royal Private Jet Drama
CLIP 08/22/19
Cara Delevingne Reveals An Interesting Fact About Her Girlfriend Ashley Benson
CLIP 08/22/19
Orlando Bloom Isn’t Ready To Marry Katy Perry Yet: It's All About 'Baby Steps'
CLIP 08/22/19
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Surprise Brody Jenner With Weed Bouquet For His Birthday
CLIP 08/21/19
John David and Abbie Duggar Reveal The Sex Of Their First Child: 'We Couldn't Be More Excited'
CLIP 08/21/19
Gabrielle Union, Ciara & Camila Cabello's Sexiest Summer Style Moments
CLIP 08/21/19
Could Derek Peth Be The Next 'Bachelor'? Why Fans Want For Demi Burnett's Ex To Hand Out Roses
CLIP 08/21/19
Jada Pinkett Smith Sheds New Light On Her and Will Smith's Unconventional Marriage
CLIP 08/21/19
Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Fearlessly Handle Live Snake: 'My Brave Girl'
CLIP 08/21/19
'90 Day Fiancé': Corey Reveals It's Been 'Difficult' Moving To Be With Evelin
CLIP 08/21/19
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Deavan & Tiffany Show Larissa Santos Lima Major Love
CLIP 08/21/19
Olivia Colman Proudly Goes Barefoot At Award Ceremony Proving She's Truly The Queen
CLIP 08/21/19
Karamo Brown Defends Fellow 'DWTS' Contestant Sean Spicer: 'He's A Good Guy'
CLIP 08/21/19
Taylor Swift Will Re-Record Her First 6 Albums Following Scooter Braun Deal
CLIP 08/21/19
Lamar Odom Is 'Nervous As Hell' To Be On 'Dancing with the Stars'
CLIP 08/21/19
Meghan Markle Leaves Fans Adorably Shocked With Surprise Photo Shoot Appearance
CLIP 08/21/19
John McCain's Widow Pens Emotional Note One Year After His Death
CLIP 08/21/19
'Bachelor In Paradise' -- Hannah Brown Shows Major Support For Demi
CLIP 08/21/19
Christie Brinkley's Kids Are Skeptical About Her Being On 'Dancing With The Stars'
CLIP 08/21/19
Is Hannah Brown Looking For Love On 'Dancing With The Stars?'
CLIP 08/21/19
Pamela Anderson Confesses She Still Rocks Iconic 'Baywatch' Suit Two Decades Later
CLIP 08/21/19
Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus Nearly 8 Months After Wedding
CLIP 08/21/19
What's Really Going On With Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul… Because TBH It's VERY Confusing
CLIP 08/21/19
Julianne Hough Is Already Planning Game Nights With Kelly Clarkson: 'She Knows The Way To My Heart'
CLIP 08/21/19
How Oksana Masters Went From Orphan To 8-Time Paralympic Medalist
CLIP 08/21/19
Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Slams 'Racist Bullies' For Criticizing Royals
CLIP 08/21/19
'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Revealed: Hannah Brown, Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley And More
CLIP 08/21/19
Demi Burnett’s Girlfriend Appears On 'Bachelor in Paradise' Sparking An End With Derek Peth
CLIP 08/21/19
North and Saint West Serve Hilariously Savage Side-Eye In Kim Kardashian's New Snap
CLIP 08/20/19
Demi Lovato, Heather Locklear, Kim Richards' Sobriety Journeys: Where They Stand Now
CLIP 08/20/19
Actress Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry's Attention Lands Role On His Show 'Sistas'
CLIP 08/20/19
50 Cent Fiercely Drags Wendy Williams For Crashing His Party: 'I Don't Like You'
CLIP 08/20/19
Why Anna Faris Is Dying To Have Lil' Kim On Her Podcast: 'She's A Baller'
CLIP 08/20/19
Mark Wahlberg Gives 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient The Ultimate 'Transformers' Surprise
CLIP 08/20/19
Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence On Claim That Todd Chrisley Extorted Her Over Sex Tape
CLIP 08/20/19
Larry King Files For Divorce From Wife No. 7 After Nearly 22 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 08/20/19
Lily Collins And Emilia Clarke's Ex Charlie McDowell Just Made Things Instagram Official
CLIP 08/20/19
Jill Duggar Shares Naughty Tips On Heating Things Up In The Bedroom
CLIP 08/20/19
Taylor Swift Teams Up With Stella McCartney For 'Lover' Fashion Collection And We Can't Calm Down
CLIP 08/20/19
Alex Rodriguez Has A Secret Instagram Account For The Cutest Reason
CLIP 08/20/19
Does Kim Kardashian Have An Extra Toe? It Sure Looks Like It In This Snap
CLIP 08/20/19
Dove Cameron's New Hair Color Is Giving Off Major 'Descendants' Vibes
CLIP 08/20/19
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Into Beauty And Skincare Game With All Vegan Products
CLIP 08/20/19
Eric And Lara Trump Welcome Second Baby Making President Trump A Grandpa To 10 Kids
CLIP 08/20/19
Kelly Ripa's Daughter, Angelina Jolie's Son And More Celebrity Kids Heading To College This Fall
CLIP 08/20/19
Peta Murgatroyd Is So Excited To Return To 'Dancing with the Stars' After Two Years Off
CLIP 08/20/19
YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Love Marzia Bisognin: 'I'm The Happiest I Can Be'
CLIP 08/20/19
Mike Johnson Shocked That Kristina Saved Blake On 'Bachelor in Paradise'
CLIP 08/20/19
Demi Lovato Rings In 27th Birthday At Ariana Grande's Concert: 'I Love My New Family'
CLIP 08/20/19
Pink Joins Ellen DeGeneres In Blasting Haters That Are 'Bullying' Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
CLIP 08/20/19
From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Will and Jada Pinkett Smith: Breaking Down Power Couples
CLIP 08/19/19
Fearless 89-Year-Old Grandma Embarks On Adventure To See All National Parks With Grandson
CLIP 08/19/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 12-Year Love Story With New Wife Lauren Hashian
CLIP 08/19/19
Is Mike Johnson In A Relationship? Why He Might Not Be 'The Bachelor'
CLIP 08/19/19
Pregnant Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Sexy String Bikini
CLIP 08/19/19
ATEEZ Reveals Which Careers They'd Have If They Weren't In The Band!
CLIP 08/19/19
Nikki Bella Celebrates 'New Beginning' Of Filming 'Total Bellas' With Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev
CLIP 08/19/19
Robin Williams' Son Zak Gets Really Personal About Dad's Death: 'I Was Very Traumatized'
CLIP 08/19/19
Granger Smith and Wife Amber Can’t Hold Back Tears While Sharing Reason For Moving After Son's Death
CLIP 08/19/19
Hoda Kotb’s Daughter And Dylan Dreyer's Son Have The Cutest Beach Day Together
CLIP 08/19/19
'Bachelorette' Hannah B. Could Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
CLIP 08/19/19
Elton John Slams 'Malicious' Treatment Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry After Private Jet Backlash
CLIP 08/19/19
Young Doctor On Vacation With Fiancée Falls To His Death While Taking Photo Of Cliff
CLIP 08/19/19
Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Engaged To Her Real-Life Prince Charming!
CLIP 08/19/19
Royal Fans Defend Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Taking Private Jet To Elton John’s Villa
CLIP 08/19/19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian In Secret Hawaiian Wedding!
CLIP 08/19/19
Cedric Benson, NFL and Texas Longhorns Star, Dies In Motorcycle Crash At 36
CLIP 08/18/19
Kim Kardashian Admits Paris Hilton 'Literally Gave' Her A Career: I'd 'Do Anything For Her'
CLIP 08/18/19
Chrissy Teigen's Massively Swollen Lip Was 'About To Explode' For This Alarming Reason
CLIP 08/18/19
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Shows Off Hairy Legs On The Red Carpet 1 Year After Ditching Her Razor
CLIP 08/17/19
See Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Wow at Stylish James Bond-Themed 30th Birthday Bash
CLIP 08/17/19
Why Rihanna's Biggest Fashion Risks Make Her The Ultimate Style Rule-Breaker
CLIP 08/17/19
5 Seconds Of Summer Make Terminally Ill Superfan's Dying Wish Come True
CLIP 08/17/19
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Look Completely Smitten In Sizzling 'Senorita' Rehearsal Video
CLIP 08/16/19
How Elvis Presley Impacted The Lives Of Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston & More
CLIP 08/16/19
Brian Austin Green Confesses He Got Laid The Most On '90210'
CLIP 08/16/19
Watch Dwayne Johnson Toast To His Spot-On Wax Figure: 'Cheers You Sexy SOB'
CLIP 08/16/19
Peter Fonda Dies At 79 Following Lung Cancer Battle
CLIP 08/16/19
Lance Bass Still 'Itching To Be A Dad' To Twins Despite 6 Failed Egg Donor Attempts
CLIP 08/16/19
Lizzo Leaves College Marching Band Speechless With Pitch-Perfect Surprise Visit
CLIP 08/16/19
Jason Wahler Regrets Being The Reason Ex Lauren Conrad Didn't Go To Paris
CLIP 08/16/19
Whitney Port Regrets Not Hooking Up With Leonardo DiCaprio When She Had The Chance
CLIP 08/16/19
Chace Crawford's Eye-Popping Bulge In 'The Boys' Superhero Suit Has Fans Freaking Out
CLIP 08/16/19
Heidi Klum Twirls and Skips Wearing Gorgeous Valentino Wedding Gown At Dress Fitting
CLIP 08/16/19
Brody Jenner Passionately Defends Ex Kaitlynn Carter: There Is Far Too Much Negativity
CLIP 08/16/19
Blake Lively Gets Ryan Reynolds Thoughtful Birthday Gift That'll Melt Your Heart
CLIP 08/16/19
Granger Smith's Wife Is Emotional Over Kids Going Back To School After Death Of Toddler Son
CLIP 08/16/19
Ariana Grande Secretly Paid For Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Dinner: 'That's Such A Boss Move!'
CLIP 08/16/19
Laverne Cox Reveals Taylor Swift Wasn't Actually Drunk While Dancing Together
CLIP 08/16/19
Here Are All The Easter Eggs From Taylor Swift’s New Track 'Lover'
CLIP 08/16/19
Rumer Willis Is Battling Mysterious Illness: 'I've Been In So Much Pain'
CLIP 08/16/19
Meghan Markle Makes 'Suits' Return In Cheeky Way You’d Never Expect
CLIP 08/16/19
Sophie Turner Stops Jonas Brothers Concert To Surprise Joe Jonas With Birthday Cake and Kisses
CLIP 08/16/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.