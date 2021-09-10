Also available on the nbc app

Actress Kathryn Prescott has reportedly been severely injured after an accident in New York. Her sister, Megan Prescott, revealed on Thursday, "I received the most terrifying phone call I've ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York," she shared. Megan explained that the 'Skins' actress suffered multiple injuries, which include breaking both of her legs, her pelvis in two places, her foot and her left hand.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution