Actor Mark Blum has passed away at age 69 due to complications related to coronavirus, according to multiple reports. Theater company Playwrights Horizons announced the sad news on Twitter, writing, "With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you." During his career, Blum had roles in "Crocodile Dundee," "The Sopranos" and "Desperately Seeking Susan" as well as Neflix's cult hit "You."

