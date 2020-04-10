Also available on the nbc app

Last week, actor Keith Middlebrook was arrested for allegedly soliciting investments after claiming to have pills for preventing the coronavirus and a patent-pending injectable cure for those infected. He was busted when one of his supposed investors turned out to be an FBI agent. Access Hollywood legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down this case and other COVID-19 scams. Middlebrook could not be reached for comment.

