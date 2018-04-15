ACM Awards 2018: Russell Dickerson Explains The Meaning Behind His '58' Pin

Also available on the NBC app

Fifty eight is a meaningful number for Russell Dickerson. The "Yours" singer tells Access guest correspondent Simone Boyce why he chose to wear a pin with the number on the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. Plus, Russell – who is taking over Access' Instagram account for the big night – shares which country stars' dressing rooms he plans to crash and capture on social media for fans.

