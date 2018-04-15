ACM Awards 2018: Raelynn On The Meaning Behind 'Queens Don't' & Blake Shelton's Throwback Performance

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Raelynn tells Access guest correspondent Simone Boyce about why she wrote "Queens Don't." And, with her former "Voice" mentor Blake Shelton set to do a throwback performance at the ACMs, Raelynn weighs in on if Blake should bring back the mullet. Plus, the singer discusses wearing a pin to remember those lost in the Las Vegas shooting tragedy.

