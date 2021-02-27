Also available on the nbc app

Abigail Breslin is mourning a devastating loss. The Oscar nominee's father, Michael, has died of Covid-19 at age 78. Abigail announced the sad news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday night, honoring her dad's memory and what she'll miss most about him, while acknowledging the difficult grieving process she faces. The 24-year-old shared in a lengthy caption that she was in "shock and devastation" over her dad's passing and confessed that writing about it was even harder than she thought it would be.

