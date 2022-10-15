Main Content

Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Previous Abusive Relationship: 'I Am Still Healing'

CLIP10/15/22

Abigail Breslin is sharing her story as a survivor of domestic violence. To mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the "Stillwater" actress took to Instagram to detail a previous "very abusive relationship" with an unnamed ex, which included being "beaten on a regular basis" and "put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse." Abigail revealed that she ultimately left the "horrible situation" and is "still healing" from her past. She also shared she is currently in a "wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing" relationship with fiancé Ira Kunyansky.

