"Abducted In Plain Sight" is a disturbing 2017 documentary about a man named Robert Berchtold, who was accused of kidnapping a young girl named Jan Broberg not once, but twice. Now, a new podcast reveals never-before-heard details about the alleged crimes. All Access co-host Zuri Hall talks to podcast host Patrick Hinds and "Abducted in Plain Sight" director Skye Borgman about the new revelations in store. "Obsessed With: Abducted in Plain Sight" debuts March 2.

