ABC News' Dax Tejera Choked While Intoxicated In Sudden Death At Age 37, Medical Examiner Reveals

ABC News producer Dax Tejera's cause of death has been revealed. The media executive choked to death while intoxicated on Dec. 23, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to multiple outlets this week. The new information contradicts previous reports that the 37-year-old had suffered a heart attack. Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and their two daughters. ABC News had yet to issue any further comment on Tejera's passing as of Thursday.

Tags: dax Tejera, ABC News, deaths
