Abby Lee Miller Takes Tearful First Steps In Public After Spending Over A Year In Wheelchair

Abby Lee Miller is on the road to recovery. The "Dance Moms" star walked in public for the first time after spending over a year in a wheelchair following a 2018 diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma. The 52-year-old took several steps on stage during an emotional episode of "The Doctors," where the crowd cheered her on. Abby is now cancer-free following two spinal surgeries and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and her oncologist explained that she's also gotten a knee replacement to help increase her chances of making a full recovery.

